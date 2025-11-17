Candriam S.C.A. Sells 358 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. $DRI

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 419.2% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 32.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.82.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of DRI stock opened at $173.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.74. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.40 and a 1 year high of $228.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 52.35% and a net margin of 8.90%.The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Darden Restaurants has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.31%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total value of $1,094,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,354.40. This represents a 28.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

