Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Raymond James Financial, Inc. $RJF

Candriam S.C.A. cut its holdings in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Raymond James Financial were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James Financial by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Raymond James Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Raymond James Financial by 231.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 146,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after acquiring an additional 102,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James Financial from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.20.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $158.67 on Monday. Raymond James Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $117.57 and a one year high of $177.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.54.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.28. Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Raymond James Financial, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.44%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

