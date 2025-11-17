Candriam S.C.A. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 129,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392,470 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 225.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 403,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 279,238 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 779,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kraft Heinz by 16.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $24.85 on Monday. Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Cuts Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.