Candriam S.C.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. $PINS

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,261 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 282.7% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pinterest by 1,773.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PINS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Pinterest from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.6%

PINS opened at $26.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $40.90. The company has a market cap of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $665.93 million during the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Benjamin Silbermann sold 102,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $3,558,613.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at $8,099,644.46. The trade was a 19.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 714,283 shares of company stock worth $24,869,450 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

