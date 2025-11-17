Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 37,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 1,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $160,470.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 81,421 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,041.84. The trade was a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFG stock opened at $84.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.77. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $90.31.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.12. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.90.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

