Canadian Natural Resources Limited $CNQ Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 67,273 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 29.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,968,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,354,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915,345 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,769,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,285,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,451 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,581,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,304,267,000 after buying an additional 316,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,100,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,018,469,000 after buying an additional 1,519,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 31,822,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $980,129,000 after buying an additional 603,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $33.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $24.65 and a 12-month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 73.89%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

