Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Positive Forecast for Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Price

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PLNT. Macquarie increased their target price on Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.23.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $105.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a 200 day moving average of $103.16. Planet Fitness has a 1 year low of $87.72 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $330.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.95 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 126.58% and a net margin of 15.97%.The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Planet Fitness has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.030 EPS. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 358.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,618,000 after buying an additional 1,728,407 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 62.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,289,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $116,175,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,883,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,490,000 after purchasing an additional 759,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,580,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

