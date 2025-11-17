Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $93.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MMSI. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.50.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems Stock Down 2.6%

MMSI opened at $85.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26 and a 200-day moving average of $88.80. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $78.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $384.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.69 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.31%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Lynne N. Ward sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total transaction of $265,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,365.04. This represents a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,435.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 367 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.