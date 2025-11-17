Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Purchases New Position in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 127.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,737,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,666 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter worth about $4,608,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) in the 1st quarter worth about $3,878,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Super Group (SGHC) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,841,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,176,000 after buying an additional 487,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) by 66.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,148,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after buying an additional 459,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Super Group (SGHC) from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Group (SGHC) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.
Super Group (SGHC) Trading Down 0.4%
NYSE SGHC opened at $12.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.11. Super Group has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.09.
Super Group (SGHC) (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. Super Group (SGHC) had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 10.05%. Research analysts forecast that Super Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Super Group (SGHC) Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Super Group (SGHC)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.
Super Group (SGHC) Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Super Group (SGHC)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 4 Cold-Weather Stocks to Buy as Winter Spending Heats Up
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Disney Stock Drops—Will Earnings Pave Way for a YouTube TV Truce?
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Meta’s Pain May Be Your Gain: Is This a Rare Buying Window?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.