Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Financial Contrast

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) and Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Sun Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Camden Property Trust 9.99% 3.30% 1.74% Sun Communities 42.58% -4.51% -2.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Sun Communities shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Sun Communities shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sun Communities has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for Camden Property Trust and Sun Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Camden Property Trust 2 9 7 0 2.28 Sun Communities 1 7 5 0 2.31

Camden Property Trust presently has a consensus price target of $119.04, indicating a potential upside of 16.02%. Sun Communities has a consensus price target of $137.58, indicating a potential upside of 8.46%. Given Camden Property Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Camden Property Trust is more favorable than Sun Communities.

Dividends

Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sun Communities pays an annual dividend of $4.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Camden Property Trust pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sun Communities pays out 52.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Sun Communities has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Camden Property Trust and Sun Communities”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Camden Property Trust $1.57 billion 6.96 $163.29 million $2.47 41.54 Sun Communities $3.22 billion 4.87 $101.80 million $7.98 15.90

Camden Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sun Communities. Sun Communities is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Camden Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Sun Communities on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 5 properties currently under development, the Company’s portfolio will increase to 59,996 apartment homes in 177 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by FORTUNE magazine for 17 consecutive years, most recently ranking #24.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

