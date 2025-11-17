Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 81.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113,740 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $2,411,000. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $49,968,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,127,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 78,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.92 and a 52 week high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. Pfizer had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 16.84%.The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.94 billion. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.150 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.28.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

