Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Sells 13,655 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEI

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 78.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wit LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 273,238.0% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,802,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,118,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,677,000 after buying an additional 1,652,996 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,892,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after acquiring an additional 681,364 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 942,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,211,000 after acquiring an additional 551,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, School Employees Retirement Board of Ohio purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,074,000.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $114.51 and a 1 year high of $120.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3662 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.35.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

