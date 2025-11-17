Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 38,511 Ambev S.A. $ABEV

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 38,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 29.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 109,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 24,950 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Stock Up 1.4%

Ambev stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.85. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABEV shares. Zacks Research upgraded Ambev from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ambev from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ambev in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ambev to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $2.35.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

