Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Has $330,000 Stock Position in KULR Technology Group, Inc. $KULR

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) by 86.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,750 shares during the period. Bulltick Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of KULR Technology Group worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KULR. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 57,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 30,682 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $744,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the first quarter worth $136,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. 21.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KULR Technology Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joanna D. Massey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $54,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,437.11. This trade represents a 35.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 4.0%

About KULR Technology Group

NYSEAMERICAN KULR opened at $2.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.03. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.20.

(Free Report)

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KULR Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KULR Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.