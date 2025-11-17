Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 54.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 19,122 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $296,199.78. Following the sale, the director owned 142,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,003.29. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $2,660,905.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 293,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,302.62. This trade represents a 34.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,021,740 shares of company stock valued at $44,388,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QuantumScape

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.