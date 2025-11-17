Bulltick Wealth Management LLC Buys New Stake in QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Bulltick Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QuantumScape by 54.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 21,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in QuantumScape by 15.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
Shares of QS opened at $13.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.64 and a beta of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 21.14 and a current ratio of 21.14. QuantumScape Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.47.
Insider Transactions at QuantumScape
In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 19,122 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $296,199.78. Following the sale, the director owned 142,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,003.29. The trade was a 11.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 157,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $2,660,905.03. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 293,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,976,302.62. This trade represents a 34.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,021,740 shares of company stock valued at $44,388,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 target price on shares of QuantumScape and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on QuantumScape from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.66.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
