Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $101.80 and last traded at $102.1460, with a volume of 201883 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $137.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.92.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.46.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.