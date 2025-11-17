Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by CIBC from $50.67 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BN. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, August 8th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Brookfield from $49.33 to $54.67 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $54.00 price target on Brookfield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $54.67 price objective on Brookfield and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.47.

Brookfield Stock Up 0.3%

BN opened at $43.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Brookfield has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $49.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.12 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.92.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the second quarter worth $30,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

