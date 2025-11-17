Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) PT at $38.33

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.3333.

Several equities research analysts have commented on YETI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of YETI from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Homestead Advisers Corp increased its holdings in YETI by 15.2% during the first quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 95,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of YETI by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 14,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 98,884 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $628,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000.

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.89. YETI has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $487.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.08 million. YETI had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.380-2.490 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

