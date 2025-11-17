Brokerages Set South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Target Price at $29.40

Shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of South Bow from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on South Bow from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of South Bow from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, August 21st.
SOBO stock opened at $27.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.23. South Bow has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.19.
South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. South Bow had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that South Bow will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.79%.
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
