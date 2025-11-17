Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) PT at $311.67

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.6667.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $231.00 to $218.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gartner from $457.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $307.00 price objective on Gartner in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Gartner from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th.

NYSE IT opened at $231.06 on Wednesday. Gartner has a twelve month low of $222.54 and a twelve month high of $584.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average is $321.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.35. Gartner had a return on equity of 82.63% and a net margin of 19.71%.The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Gartner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.650- EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 105 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.71, for a total value of $26,219.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,314.75. The trade was a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Gartner by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 88.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $326,278,000 after acquiring an additional 585,766 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Gartner during the third quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 523,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $134,352,000 after purchasing an additional 35,665 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

