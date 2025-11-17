Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $60.64

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.6364.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.
Shares of CNM opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.
