Brokerages Set Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Target Price at $60.64

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.6364.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Core & Main from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st.

Get Core & Main alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Core & Main

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 145.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 56.4% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 262.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core & Main by 815.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNM opened at $47.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. Core & Main has a twelve month low of $41.90 and a twelve month high of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core & Main will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

(Get Free Report)

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.