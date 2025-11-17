Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research upgraded Broadwind Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Broadwind Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Broadwind Energy Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.59. Broadwind Energy has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $44.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.28 million. Broadwind Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Broadwind Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWEN. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Broadwind Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy by 11.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 160,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadwind Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 502,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

