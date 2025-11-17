Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PFS Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 38.4% in the second quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $342.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.10 and a 12-month high of $386.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.20.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.The firm had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 60.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $295.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.52.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total value of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,893 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.82, for a total value of $1,354,063.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,798,106.90. The trade was a 13.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and sold 664,471 shares worth $225,218,280. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.