BorgWarner Inc. $BWA Stake Lessened by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,771,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 117,813 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.67% of BorgWarner worth $193,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 13.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $567,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,223,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 421,781 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,385.93. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $682,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,500.80. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,972 shares of company stock valued at $1,425,479. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BWA. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.85.

BorgWarner Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:BWA opened at $44.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.40 and a fifty-two week high of $46.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 107.94%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

