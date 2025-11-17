Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BXSL. Zacks Research raised Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.43.

BXSL stock opened at $26.68 on Friday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $34.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.42.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $358.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.55 million. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,677.21. The trade was a 21.60% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 45.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 39,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

