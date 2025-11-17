BKV (NYSE:BKV) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.15 and last traded at $27.9840, with a volume of 1244849 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of BKV from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BKV in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BKV in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on BKV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on BKV from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

BKV Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66 and a beta of 1.70.

BKV (NYSE:BKV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.34. BKV had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $199.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BKV Corporation will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BKV

In related news, insider Lindsay B. Larrick sold 6,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $162,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 137,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,850. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,187 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,375. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BKV

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BKV during the second quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in BKV during the 1st quarter worth $1,605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BKV by 13.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 45,989 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BKV during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BKV by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the period.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas.

