Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now – November 14th

IREN, Cipher Mining, Marathon Digital, TeraWulf, and Cleanspark are the five Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to shares of publicly traded companies whose business models or balance sheets are materially exposed to bitcoin—for example, miners, firms that hold large amounts of bitcoin, exchanges, or companies that provide bitcoin-related services and hardware. Stock market investors buy these equities to gain indirect exposure to bitcoin, but returns typically reflect both bitcoin price movements and company-specific, regulatory, and operational risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cleanspark (CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CLSK

Read More