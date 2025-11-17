BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC) SVP Sells $347,773.32 in Stock

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.17, for a total value of $347,773.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chan Henry Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 8th, Chan Henry Lee sold 10,671 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.40, for a total value of $3,739,118.40.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Chan Henry Lee sold 10,006 shares of BeOne Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.53, for a total value of $3,257,253.18.

Shares of ONC stock opened at $365.82 on Monday. BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $170.99 and a 12 month high of $381.50. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 717.29 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $329.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONC. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,231,720,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in BeOne Medicines by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,046,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,883,000 after buying an additional 161,052 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,603,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,190,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $348.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on BeOne Medicines from $374.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeOne Medicines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.33.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

