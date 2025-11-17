BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

BeOne Medicines Ltd. – Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $357.3333.

ONC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of BeOne Medicines from $374.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BeOne Medicines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BeOne Medicines from $350.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th.

NASDAQ ONC opened at $365.82 on Monday. BeOne Medicines has a 52 week low of $170.99 and a 52 week high of $381.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 717.29 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $329.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.98.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 27,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.71, for a total value of $9,055,715.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $898,105.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,272 shares of company stock worth $24,934,995 over the last ninety days. 6.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONC. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BeOne Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

