Benchmark Cuts JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $38.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Benchmark from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of JD.com from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.69.

NASDAQ JD opened at $29.31 on Friday. JD.com has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of JD.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 624,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 115,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 34,585 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in JD.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 38.0% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 46,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,920 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 33.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

