Bank of America Corporation $BAC Shares Sold by Kazazian Asset Management LLC

Kazazian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Kazazian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $889,000. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 30.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $52.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.11. The company has a market capitalization of $383.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.34. Bank of America Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.06 and a twelve month high of $54.69.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.05 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BAC. TD Cowen upped their target price on Bank of America from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Phillip Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 19th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

