Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.43 and last traded at $6.3350, with a volume of 676804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

BSBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Banco Santander Brasil in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.0983 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Banco Santander Brasil by 74.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,606,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 683,045 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,957,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,531,000 after buying an additional 430,531 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 821.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 183,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 163,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 327,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 163,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander Brasil by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 130,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

