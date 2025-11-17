Baker Hughes Company $BKR Shares Acquired by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $49.12 on Monday. Baker Hughes Company has a 52 week low of $33.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 10.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,026,000. The trade was a 38.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca L. Charlton sold 1,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 11,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,600. The trade was a 7.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 27th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

