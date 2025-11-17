Babylon (BABY) 1-Day Volume Tops $13.61 Million

Babylon (BABY) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last week, Babylon has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Babylon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Babylon has a total market cap of $59.24 million and $13.61 million worth of Babylon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94,070.53 or 1.00538409 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Babylon Token Profile

Babylon was first traded on April 11th, 2025. Babylon’s total supply is 10,442,848,183 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,294,036,491 tokens. Babylon’s official Twitter account is @bbn_foundation. Babylon’s official message board is forum.babylon.foundation. The official website for Babylon is babylon.foundation.

Babylon Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Babylon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Babylon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Babylon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

