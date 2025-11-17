Axie Infinity One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.55 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $1.24 or 0.00001320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $206.99 million and $21.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,118,448 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 167,097,320.72735336 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 1.26405034 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 559 active market(s) with $19,051,336.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.