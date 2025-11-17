Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) CRO Brian Duffy Sells 1,468 Shares

Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CRO Brian Duffy sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.46, for a total transaction of $223,811.28. Following the transaction, the executive directly owned 128,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,587,450.96. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM traded down $5.77 on Monday, hitting $146.02. 2,970,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.84. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.66, a PEG ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlassian

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Atlassian by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,719,000 after purchasing an additional 73,014 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 10,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 71,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after buying an additional 21,431 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management US LLC now owns 5,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in Atlassian by 72.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $296.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.44.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Featured Stories

