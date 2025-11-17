Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.2857.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTH. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Astrana Health from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Astrana Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Astrana Health from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th.

ASTH stock opened at $21.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Astrana Health has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Astrana Health will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTH. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Astrana Health by 777.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Astrana Health by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Astrana Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

