Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.99 and last traded at $220.23. 250,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 482,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $204.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $212.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.71.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.81.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.6% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% in the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

