Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Arc Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.60, but opened at $18.39. Arc Resources shares last traded at $17.64, with a volume of 3,542 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AETUF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arc Resources in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Arc Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arc Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Arc Resources Trading Up 1.0%

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Arc Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $889.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Arc Resources had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 30.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Arc Resources Ltd. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Arc Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.1376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 306.0%. Arc Resources’s payout ratio is 32.54%.

About Arc Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

