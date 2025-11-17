Arbitrum (ARB) Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week

Arbitrum (ARB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. One Arbitrum token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000248 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Arbitrum has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Arbitrum has a total market cap of $1.28 billion and $203.79 million worth of Arbitrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arbitrum Token Profile

Arbitrum’s launch date was March 23rd, 2023. Arbitrum’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,509,691,911 tokens. Arbitrum’s official Twitter account is @arbitrum. The official website for Arbitrum is arbitrum.foundation.

Buying and Selling Arbitrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Arbitrum (ARB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Arbitrum has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,509,691,911 in circulation. The last known price of Arbitrum is 0.23887092 USD and is down -2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1217 active market(s) with $189,561,483.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbitrum.foundation.”

