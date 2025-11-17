aPriori Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.18 Million (APR)

aPriori (APR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. One aPriori token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges. aPriori has a total market capitalization of $48.71 million and approximately $25.18 million worth of aPriori was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, aPriori has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95,496.42 or 0.99888274 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94,126.46 or 0.99944422 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About aPriori

aPriori’s launch date was October 8th, 2025. aPriori’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 tokens. aPriori’s official website is apr.io. aPriori’s official Twitter account is @apriori.

Buying and Selling aPriori

According to CryptoCompare, “aPriori (APR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. aPriori has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 185,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of aPriori is 0.26142105 USD and is down -9.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $25,755,374.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apr.io.”

