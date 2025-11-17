Ankr (ANKR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $87.53 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. One Ankr token can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a total market cap of $87.53 million and $7.83 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00001892 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00011558 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00009832 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Ankr Profile

ANKR is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.00882981 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $6,780,861.76 traded over the last 24 hours."

