ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) VP Sells $34,908.00 in Stock

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $34,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 75,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,569,161.98. This represents a 0.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Meredith Cook also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 13th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $36,036.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $39,368.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $84.02 on Monday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -109.12 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ANIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.30. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. ANI Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.370-7.640 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANIP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

Institutional Trading of ANI Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $415,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,794,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 198.8% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

See Also

