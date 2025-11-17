Anglo American (LON:AAL) Insider Duncan Wanblad Purchases 4 Shares

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) insider Duncan Wanblad acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,807 per share, with a total value of £112.28.

Duncan Wanblad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 14th, Duncan Wanblad bought 4 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,909 per share, with a total value of £116.36.

On Monday, September 15th, Duncan Wanblad purchased 5 shares of Anglo American stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,531 per share, for a total transaction of £126.55.

Anglo American Stock Performance

AAL stock traded up GBX 5.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,818.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,912. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,900.01 and a one year high of GBX 3,008. The stock has a market capitalization of £30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,759.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,381.86.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,100 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,000 to GBX 1,900 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,760 target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,200 to GBX 2,300 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,532.

Anglo American is a leading global mining company focused on the responsible production of copper, premium iron ore and crop nutrients – future-enabling products that are essential for decarbonising the global economy, improving living standards, and food security. Our portfolio of world-class operations and outstanding resource endowments offers value-accretive growth potential across all three businesses, positioning us to deliver into structurally attractive major demand growth trends.

Our integrated approach to sustainability and innovation drives our decision-making across the value chain, from how we discover new resources to how we mine, process, move and market our products to our customers – safely, efficiently and responsibly.

