Analyzing Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ) & Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) and Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.7% of Republic Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Republic Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Republic Services and Trailblazer Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic Services 0 11 14 2 2.67 Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Republic Services currently has a consensus target price of $250.91, suggesting a potential upside of 19.63%. Given Republic Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Republic Services is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

This table compares Republic Services and Trailblazer Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic Services 12.97% 18.27% 6.48% Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Republic Services and Trailblazer Resources”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic Services $16.50 billion 3.93 $2.04 billion $6.72 31.21 Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Republic Services has higher revenue and earnings than Trailblazer Resources.

Summary

Republic Services beats Trailblazer Resources on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions. Its residential collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, recycling centers, and organics processing facilities; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors. The company also engages in the processing and sale of old corrugated containers, old newsprint, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services. It serves small-container, large-container, and residential customers. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

