Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Target Price at $273.50

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $273.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.46. STERIS has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $268.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 1.02.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total value of $798,564.96. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This represents a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total value of $3,977,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,363 shares of company stock worth $4,814,114. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 1.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 12,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of STERIS by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

