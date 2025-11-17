Analysts Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.
QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On QuinStreet
QuinStreet Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $786.02 million, a PE ratio of 153.89 and a beta of 0.77. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $25.50.
QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
About QuinStreet
QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.
