Analysts Set QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Price Target at $24.50

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.50.

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barrington Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on QuinStreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings raised QuinStreet from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its position in QuinStreet by 326.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,704 shares in the last quarter. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 885.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QNST opened at $13.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.56. The company has a market cap of $786.02 million, a PE ratio of 153.89 and a beta of 0.77. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $25.50.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. QuinStreet has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

