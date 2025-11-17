Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Price Target at $22.00

Shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

OWL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $25.00 price target on Blue Owl Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blue Owl Capital Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 117.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OWL stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. Blue Owl Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.95 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 1.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 1,500.00%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

