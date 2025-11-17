Analysts Set Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT at $63.42

Shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.4167.

BLBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Blue Bird from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Blue Bird from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Monday, November 3rd.

In related news, CFO Razvan Radulescu sold 6,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $385,163.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,983.54. This trade represents a 14.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Phil Horlock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $767,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 240,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,009.32. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Bird during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Blue Bird by 440.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 30.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.84. Blue Bird has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

