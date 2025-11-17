Amphenol Corporation $APH Position Increased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APH. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at $215,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 164,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $133.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.57. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $144.37. The firm has a market cap of $163.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.20.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 18.22%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Amphenol has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.260-3.280 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $16,940,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,625. This represents a 90.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.04, for a total transaction of $11,283,200.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,118 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.